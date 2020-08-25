FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The pandemic is still expanding, but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, while a Hong Kong man and two European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the virus, raising concerns about people's immunity

ASIA-PACIFIC * Singapore reported 31 new cases on Tuesday, its lowest daily count in more than five months.

* China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes for the first time in eight months. * South Korea ordered most schools in Seoul and surrounding areas to close and move classes back online.

* India reported more than 60,000 new cases for a seventh straight day, taking the total to 3.17 million. Deaths rose by 848 to 58,390. * Australia surpassed 25,000 cases after a recent outbreak in Victoria.

EUROPE * Poland insisted it would reopen schools next week for the first time since mid-March despite reaching a record high number of daily registered infections late last week.

* French authorities will in coming days reciprocate Britain's decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France. AMERICAS * U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will be tested regularly for COVID-19 as the campaign prepares for the possibility of more public events in the run-up to November's election.

* Mexico registered 3,541 new infections and 320 additional fatalities, and health authorities will begin this week to use a broader definition to identify possible cases. * Argentina confirmed a record 8,713 new cases on Monday and 381 resulting deaths.

* World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the virus. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Gaza went into lockdown after confirmation of the first cases in the general population of the Palestinian enclave, whose restricted borders have spared it from wide infection. * Some Israelis, fearing a quarantine order after unwittingly being near a coronavirus carrier, are rendering themselves untraceable while in public by switching their cellphones to "airplane mode" or using prepaid "burner" SIM cards instead.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Trial data for the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's possible vaccine could be given to regulators this year but corners cannot be cut to speed up approval for emergency use, a scientist leading the trials said.

* Some 172 countries are engaging with the WHO-led COVAX plan designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said, but added more funding was urgently needed. * Italy kicked off human trials of a potential vaccine on Monday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares opened higher on Tuesday, with market sentiment propped up by the United States and China saying they are still committed to their Phase One trade deal and some increased optimism around COVID-19 vaccine development.

* The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as consumer spending, company investment and exports all collapsed. * Norway's gross domestic product contracted in the second quarter at the fastest pace ever recorded.

