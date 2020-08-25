Left Menu
Fire at govt hospital in Jamnagar, ICU patients shifted

A fire broke out in a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Tuesday afternoon, following which several patients from its ICU ward were shifted to a nearby building, officials said. As smoke engulfed the ward, the hospital staff shifted several patients from there to a nearby building. Fire fighting teams rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official said..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar city on Tuesday afternoon, following which several patients from its ICU ward were shifted to a nearby building, officials said. There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The fire broke out in the non-COVID ICU ward located in the old building of Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital around 3.30 am, a hospital official said. As smoke engulfed the ward, the hospital staff shifted several patients from there to a nearby building.

Fire fighting teams rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official said.

