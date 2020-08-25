FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The pandemic is still expanding but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, while a Hong Kong man and two European patients were confirmed to have been re-infected with the virus, raising concerns about people's immunity.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India reported the highest number of new cases globally for the 18th straight day, remaining well ahead of the United States and Brazil, a Reuters tally showed.

* Tokyo's governor said that the coronavirus situation in Japan's capital is improving and she's still intent on the city hosting the Olympics next year. * South Korea ordered most schools in Seoul and surrounding areas to close and move classes back online.

* Australia surpassed 25,000 cases after a recent outbreak in Victoria. EUROPE

* EU trade chief Phil Hogan insisted he adhered to all COVID-19 rules during a trip to Ireland in the past month, while acknowledging he should not have attended a golf dinner that has outraged the Irish public. * About 3,700 people in Sweden were told in error that they had the coronavirus due to a fault in a testing kit from China, the Public Health Agency said.

* Ukraine said it would limit the number of Hasidic Jews planning to enter the country for an annual pilgrimage after Israel voiced feared the event would be a coronavirus hotspot. * Spain's prime minister said troops would be made available to help regions overcome a worrying resurgence.

* French soccer club Olympique de Marseille have announced three new suspected cases among the team's staff. AMERICAS * American Airlines said it will cut 19,000 U.S. jobs in October as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on air travel, unless the government extends aid for airline employee payrolls.

* Mexican health authorities will begin this week to use a broader definition to identify possible cases. * Argentina confirmed a record 8,713 new cases on Monday and 381 resulting deaths.

* World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the virus. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Gaza went into lockdown after confirmation of the first cases in the general population of the Palestinian enclave, whose restricted borders have spared it from wide infection. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* China's Sinovac said on Tuesday it would help Indonesia's state-owned drugmaker Bio Farma produce in the country at least 40 million doses of its potential vaccine before March 2021. * Mexico is due to take part in clinical trials of an Italian vaccine, its foreign minister said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares opened higher on Tuesday, with market sentiment propped up by the United States and China saying they remain committed to their Phase One trade deal, and some increased optimism around COVID-19 vaccine development.

* U.S. bank profits were down 70% from a year prior in the second quarter of 2020, a regulator reported. * German coalition parties have agreed to extend a freeze on insolvency rules put in place to avoid a wave of corporate bankruptcies due to the coronavirus crisis.

* Indian government spending will support the economy during the pandemic, but private consumption will be needed to drive any economic recovery once the coronavirus threat eases, the central bank said.