Left Menu
Development News Edition

People not wearing masks, maintaining social distancing driving COVID-19 pandemic in India: ICMR DG

With a record 66,550 patients having recovered from COVID-19 in a day, the total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active cases of coronavirus infection presently comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases, it said. On the status of tele-ICU service started by AIIMS, Delhi in collaboration with the health ministry, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the initiative was started on July 8 with the intent to train doctors manning the intensive care units (ICUs) across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:52 IST
People not wearing masks, maintaining social distancing driving COVID-19 pandemic in India: ICMR DG
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said "irresponsible" people not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are driving the coronavirus pandemic in India. He also said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has embarked on a second national sero survey which shall be completed by the first week of September.

Speaking at a press briefing in response to a question, Bhargava said, "I would not say young or old, I would say irresponsible, less cautious people who are not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing are driving the pandemic in India." The official said full paper of the last national sero survey, carried out in May, has been peer-reviewed twice and is likely to be published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research by the end of this week. "Most of the sero surveys are looking at antibodies. Neutralising antibodies and T-cell responses are not being studied in these large sero surveys. Sero surveys are important to guide us on what phase of the epidemic we are in and what we need to do in terms of public health response and containment zones and measures," he said.

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said though COVID-19 testing has been increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate and highlighted that the number of active cases of the infection reduced by 6,423 for the first time in a span of 24 hours. The testing for the disease has been increased from 363 tests per million per day on August 1 to more than 600 tests per million per day at present, the ministry said with India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative COVID-19 samples so far.

With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while the death-toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed. With a record 66,550 patients having recovered from COVID-19 in a day, the total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active cases of coronavirus infection presently comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases, it said.

On the status of tele-ICU service started by AIIMS, Delhi in collaboration with the health ministry, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the initiative was started on July 8 with the intent to train doctors manning the intensive care units (ICUs) across the country. The intent was also to answer some of the questions these doctors face while treating COVID-19 patients.

Every week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, these tele-ICUs are conducted at AIIMS and doctors working at ICUs join the interactive session. "From July 8 till date, 14 such tele-ICUs have been held and they have covered 148 COVID hospitals across the country. A document is under preparation by AIIMS, New Delhi, which is a FAQ to help treating doctors manning various ICUs across the country," the official said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archaeologists explore Vaigai river civilisation, release status report

The Archaeological Survey of Tamil Nadu on Monday released the status report on the ongoing excavations at seven locations in the state uncovering close to 7,633 samples, as of July 2020. According to a study released by the Archaeological ...

Kerala HC declines stay on decision to lease out Trivandrum Airport

Kerala High Court division bench has declined to issue an interim order staying further proceedings on Central Governments order approving the grant of the lease on the right of operation, management and development of Trivandrum Internatio...

Marchers going to DC for MLK event shot at in Pennsylvania

At least one person was wounded when a shooting broke out as demonstrators marched from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., in response to the police killing of George Floyd, police said. Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty Sensabaugh, one of the mar...

Russia, India discuss upcoming official communications

Moscow Russia, August 25 ANISputnik Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov had a phone conversation with Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma to discuss the communications of various levels between the two countries, the Russi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020