Shripad Naik's health stable, recovering from coronavirus

The health of Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Naik has stabilised, but he is recovering from coronavirus, said a press statement on Tuesday.

A team of medical experts including Dr Rajeshwari, Head of Critical Care Medicine, AIIMS, Dr Anant Mohan, Head of Department of Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Lieutenant colonel Munish Kumar, Transplant Anesthesiologist, Army Hospital(R & R), New Delhi and Lieutenant colonel M Shyam Critical Care specialist, Army Hospital(R and R), New Delhi had arrived in Goa yesterday for treating the Union Minister.

The medical team also briefed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and he has expressed satisfaction with the treatment being received by Naik. (ANI)