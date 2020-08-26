Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shripad Naik's health stable, recovering from coronavirus

The health of Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Naik has stabilised, but he is recovering from coronavirus, said a press statement on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:22 IST
Shripad Naik's health stable, recovering from coronavirus
Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Naik. [File photo]. Image Credit: ANI

The health of Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Naik has stabilised, but he is recovering from coronavirus, said a press statement on Tuesday.

A team of medical experts including Dr Rajeshwari, Head of Critical Care Medicine, AIIMS, Dr Anant Mohan, Head of Department of Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Lieutenant colonel Munish Kumar, Transplant Anesthesiologist, Army Hospital(R & R), New Delhi and Lieutenant colonel M Shyam Critical Care specialist, Army Hospital(R and R), New Delhi had arrived in Goa yesterday for treating the Union Minister.

The medical team also briefed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and he has expressed satisfaction with the treatment being received by Naik. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kyrgios says unbeaten Djokovic took 'the L' on Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios was once fined for a lack of best efforts at the Shanghai Masters but the mercurial Australian is showing no signs of giving up on his crusade to have Novak Djokovic held accountable for the ill-fated Adria Tour. The 25-year-ol...

ICFAI Business School (IBS) Strives to Offer its Students One of India's Best Business Learning Curriculums

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Graduate students who are planning to do their Post-graduation in business, MBAPGPM is the right course to enroll in. With the management courses being high in demand, it is important that the i...

Maha building collapse: Death toll rises to 15

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtras Raigad district reached 15 on Wednesday, a police official said. There is no likelihood of any more people buried under the rubble, the o...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning level in Delhi; water level likely to increase further

New Delhi, Aug 26 PTI&#160;The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Wednesday morning and is likely to swell further with more water being released into it from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, officials said.&#160; T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020