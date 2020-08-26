Left Menu
Development News Edition

CGHS starts teleconsultation services using e-Sanjeevani platform

The patients will receive patient ID and token through SMS and they will also be intimated about their number in the online queue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:02 IST
CGHS starts teleconsultation services using e-Sanjeevani platform
The new teleconsultation services of CGHS will prove to be a boon for those CGHS beneficiaries who are in need of consultation with specialists, but in the times of COVID-19 are not able to move out. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been receiving requests from various quarters, including senior citizen beneficiaries, to start teleconsultation services with specialist doctors in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic due to which it is not advisable for senior citizens to visit public places, particularly health care facilities.

In order to facilitate consultations with specialists by CGHS beneficiaries through virtual mode without physically visiting a healthcare facility, CGHS has started teleconsultation services w.e.f. 25.8.2020. Initially, these services will be available to beneficiaries in Delhi/NCR. The e-services are available between 9.00 am and 12 noon on all working days.

CGHS teleconsultation services are using the existing e-Sanjeevani platform of the Health Ministry. For ease of use, this platform has been linked with the ID of the beneficiaries. For availing of specialist OPD services, the beneficiaries are required to register on the platform using their mobile number after which an OTP will be generated for verification purposes. After verification, the beneficiaries can log on to the system, fill patient registration form, request for a token and upload health records (if required).

The patients will receive patient ID and token through SMS and they will also be intimated about their number in the online queue. On their turn, a 'call now' button will be activated and using the same, the beneficiary concerned can initiate a video call with a specialist for a consultation. After the teleconsultation, an e-prescription will be generated. Using this, the patients can get medicines issued from their CGHS Wellness Centre.

The new teleconsultation services of CGHS will prove to be a boon for those CGHS beneficiaries who are in need of consultation with specialists, but in the times of COVID-19 are not able to move out.

To begin with, specialist consultation under the services will be available for the following specialities:

Medicine

Orthopaedics

Eye

ENT

For regular OPD services, each CGHS beneficiary is attached to a particular Wellness Centre (WC), although the beneficiaries can avail of OPD services at any WC anywhere in the country. For availing of consultations with specialists, CGHS beneficiaries get referred by the Medical Officers of their WCs (for senior citizens such referral from the WCs is not required).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahad tragedy: Excavator operator praised for 'non-stop' work

An operator of a heavy duty excavator is being praised by the authorities and locals of Mahad town in Maharashtras Raigad district, as he has been working virtually non-stop to clear the debris of a building that collapsed on Monday evening...

Malawi traditional leader orders chiefs to dissolve lockdown child marriages

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Malawi, Aug 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A senior traditional leader in Malawi has ordered village chiefs to dissolve all the child marriages that took place during the countrys coronavirus lockdown so girls ...

NEET: TN govt seeks exemption of students from state

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs...

Man facing trial under POCSO Act commits suicide in Jammu; police order probe

A 25-year-old man, facing trial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Tawi here, prompting police to order a high-level probe into the incident, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020