Kremlin says it doesn't want Navalny illness to hurt ties with West

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Russia did not want the illness of opposition politician Alexei Navalny to damage ties with the West and that it was as keen as anyone else to find out what caused him to fall gravely ill. Germany, the United States and other countries have called on Russia to investigate the circumstances that led to Navalny collapsing on a plane last week after a German clinic said its initial medical examination pointed to poisoning.

But the Kremlin says it is too early to say that for certain and that the medical examination is inconclusive.