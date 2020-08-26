Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:06 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: The ozone effect

Japanese researchers said low concentrations of ozone can neutralise coronavirus particles, potentially providing a way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas. Scientists at Fujita Health University told a news conference they had proven that ozone gas in concentrations of 0.05 to 0.1 parts per million, levels considered harmless to humans, could kill the virus.

The experiment used an ozone generator in a sealed chamber with a sample of coronavirus. The potency of the virus declined by more than 90% when subjected to low level ozone for 10 hours. Fears of second wave in France

A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic could hit France in November, a government advisor told local media, as the city of Marseille tightened restrictions to fight the outbreak. Authorities in Marseille said that bars and restaurants would have shorter opening times, and they also broadened mandatory mask-wearing in the southern port city between Aug. 26 and Sept. 30.

"There are fears of a second wave in November," Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who heads the scientific council that advises the government on the pandemic, told France 2 television. France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, and the government is monitoring the figures closely to see if fresh restrictions or lockdown are needed.

Seoul doctors ordered back to work South Korea ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work on Wednesday as they began a three-day strike in protest against several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with crises like the coronavirus.

Trainee doctors have been staging ongoing walkouts, and thousands of additional doctors were due to stage a three-day strike starting on Wednesday. The strikes come as South Korea battles one of its worst outbreaks of the coronavirus, with 320 new cases reported in the 24 hours to midnight Tuesday, the latest in more than a week and a half of triple-digit increases.

Lessons from India's Silicon Valley The early COVID-19 response in Bengaluru, dubbed India's Silicon Valley for its tech firms and startups, was lauded by India's government as a model, for its use of health surveys combined with efforts to tap tech expertise and cutting-edge software to analyse the spread of the disease.

But after India eased a nationwide lockdown in early June, officials say tens of thousands of travellers streamed in from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, many unwittingly bringing the virus. The neighbouring states have been the two worst hit by COVID-19 in India. "We didn't look at the inbound travellers as a major source of infections," said one official involved in Bengaluru's response. "We never anticipated that many people would come."

Since late June, Bengaluru has been sealing areas where cases jump, said Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, a bureaucrat running the Bengaluru "war room", noting this involves placing barricades at entry and exit points - in effect quarantining entire neighbourhoods. "Aggressive testing of contacts and home isolation is the way to contain the spread," she said. "That is being taken very seriously and is being done right now." (Compiled by Linda Noakes and Karishma Singh)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon could 'lose control' of coronavirus outbreak -PM Diab

Lebanons caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday the country was at risk of losing its control over the countrys coronavirus outbreak after a spike in the number of cases following the massive explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.The...

Auto stocks lift up equity indices as govt hints at reduced GST rates

Equity benchmark indices gained momentum during the second half of the trading session on Wednesday and closed higher with auto and private banking stocks in focus. The BSE SP Sensex closed 230 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 39,074 while...

France's Macron to travel to Beirut on Sept. 1

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Beirut in Lebanon on Sept. 1, his office said on Wednesday.Macron was the first foreign leader to visit Beirut after a massive blast destroyed parts of the Lebanese capital in early August. ...

Dynasty Season 4 filming to start anytime in 2020, what latest we know

When will Dynasty Season 4 stream on Netflix Fans are already aware that Dynasty Season 4 was renewed on January 7 this year, a couple of months before the streaming of Season 3s finale on May 8. Read further to get the latest updates on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020