Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia could participate in more vaccine trials, health minister says

"Colombia has to be a careful buyer because it's not a country with unlimited resources." Colombia has spent around $3 billion on its healthcare system amid the pandemic, Ruiz said, and will soon double its number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds from 5,600. Many restrictions have been gradually loosened during the lockdown, but its end will mean open roads and increased national flights, though international transport and large events remain banned.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:46 IST
Colombia could participate in more vaccine trials, health minister says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Colombia is in discussions to join other phase three clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine, the health minister said on Tuesday, and will not reverse an end to its national quarantine. The government said on Monday that Colombia, which has nearly 552,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and is finishing more than five months of lockdown at the end of August, would participate in trials with Johnson & Johnson.

"We are also talking with other companies about the possibility of holding clinical trials," Health Minister Fernando Ruiz told Reuters in a telephone interview. He could not name the companies because of confidentiality restrictions. The price per vaccine dose is still uncertain, Ruiz said, but Colombia is estimating a cost of $20 and investment of some 1.5 trillion pesos ($390 million) to initially vaccinate health workers and other high-risk people.

"Our strategy is to look for multilateral mechanisms where countries get together to buy and that ensures coverage for 20% of the population," Ruiz said. "Colombia has to be a careful buyer because it's not a country with unlimited resources." Colombia has spent around $3 billion on its healthcare system amid the pandemic, Ruiz said, and will soon double its number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds from 5,600.

Many restrictions have been gradually loosened during the lockdown, but its end will mean open roads and increased national flights, though international transport and large events remain banned. Ruiz said the quarantine had delayed the peak of the pandemic, which otherwise could have infected 250,000 people a day and collapsed the healthcare system.

"I don't think selective isolation measures will be reversed. We're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, we're passing the hardest period," Ruiz said. "That doesn't mean there will not be new flare-ups but we have the capacity to trace them and do a focused containment."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 shot, 2 killed in 3rd night of unrest over Blake shooting

Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, authorities said. The shootings were reporte...

Refugees at risk of hunger and malnutrition, as relief hit in Eastern Africa

According to WFP, over 2.7 million refugees in Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, and Djibouti have been impacted, with food or cash transfers reduced between 10 to 30 per cent, as the socio-economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic re...

TCS shares erase early losses; close nearly 1 pc higher

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Wednesday erased early losses and closed nearly 1 per cent higher. In the morning trade, stock declined over 1 per cent after SP Global Ratings said the company is likely to face slower growth in r...

ABVP urges education minister to reduce university fees, permit instalments

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Wednesday presented a memorandum to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, urging him to reduce university fees and permit fee payment in instalments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020