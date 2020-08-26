Ukraine bans foreigners, extends lockdown measures to fight COVID-19: government meeting

Ukraine bans foreigners, extends lockdown measures to fight COVID-19: government meetingReuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:12 IST
Ukraine on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases.
Speaking at a televised cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal also said the government would need to take a decision on Thursday on whether to ban major public events in September.