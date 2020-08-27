Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* France's prime minister said the government wanted to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, even as a senior adviser warned that a second wave could hit the country in November. * Ukraine has banned most foreigners until Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:41 IST
European Union nations, Britain and EU partners have agreed on a blueprint for a COVID-19 vaccination plan envisaging inoculation of at least 40% of their populations, a step that may set back the World Health Organisation's own vaccine blueprint.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row, as total cases crossed 3.2 million.

* China's Shanxi province said it is banning the purchase, sale and use of shrimp from Ecuador as part of efforts to prevent and control the epidemic. EUROPE

* The French health ministry said it had registered 5,429 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a new post-lockdown high and a level of new infections not seen since the height of the epidemic in early April. * France's prime minister said the government wanted to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, even as a senior adviser warned that a second wave could hit the country in November.

* Ukraine has banned most foreigners until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases. * People will be readmitted to Pope Francis' weekly general audiences from Sept. 2.

AMERICAS * U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will face lawmakers' questions over stalled coronavirus aid negotiations between the Trump administration and Congress next week when he testifies before a House of Representatives panel, lawmakers said.

* Colombia could join more vaccine trials, its health minister said, and will not reverse an end to its national quarantine. * Mexico on Tuesday reported 4,916 new confirmed cases and 650 additional fatalities, while Brazil registered an additional 1,271 deaths and 47,134 new cases.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday Lebanon was at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak after a rise in cases following the explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4.

* Iran's death toll rose to 21,020, the health ministry's spokeswoman told state TV, with total identified cases rising to 365,606. * Gaza reported one coronavirus death and at least 10 new cases as the blockaded Palestinian enclave sought to control its first public outbreak of the disease.

* Kenya's president extended a nationwide curfew for another 30 days, as cases rise outside the capital. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* British military scientists discovered that a product found in insect repellent offers some protection against COVID-19, Sky News reported. * China's BGI Genomics defended its testing kit, a day after Sweden said about 3,700 people received false positive results due to a fault in the product.

* VBI Vaccines said it expected to begin human testing of two of its experimental vaccine candidates at the end of the year. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum summit has been delayed to summer 2021 due to coronavirus fears. * France will erase the $117.89 billion cost of its economic recovery plan from its debt pile by 2025, its prime minister said.

* Mexico's economy in the second quarter contracted the most since the Great Depression, despite a partial recovery in June. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Linda Pasquini and Vinay Dwivedi; Edited by Hugh Lawson and Shounak Dasgupta)

