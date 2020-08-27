Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wearing face mask on public transport compulsory for Kiwis under alert level

“New Zealand has had real success in taking collective action to contain and stamp out COVID-19 because we’ve worked as a team,” Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-08-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 08:15 IST
Wearing face mask on public transport compulsory for Kiwis under alert level
From Monday it will be compulsory for everyone aged 12 and over to wear a face-covering on public transport and planes under Alert Level 2 and above, with certain exemptions for health, disability and practicality reasons.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says wearing a face covering on public transport is the right thing to do and will help keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19.

From Monday it will be compulsory for everyone aged 12 and over to wear a face-covering on public transport and planes under Alert Level 2 and above, with certain exemptions for health, disability and practicality reasons.

"New Zealand has had real success in taking collective action to contain and stamp out COVID-19 because we've worked as a team," Chris Hipkins said.

"I know this is a big change and will take some getting used to but it is a small thing we can all do that helps us get back to the freedoms of Level 1.

"The advice from health officials is clear – the use of face coverings can reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19, particularly where it is hard to maintain physical distance from others. Masks and face coverings do not replace physical distancing – they complement other public health measures.

"We want to make this as easy as possible, so any form of face-covering will do. If you don't have a mask you can use a scarf or bandana.

"We encourage everyone to get three or four washable masks each and are also investigating the potential distribution of reusable masks to those most in need.

"We know that some people won't be able to wear masks for personal and medical reasons. Please be supportive of people as they get to grips with this new policy.

"Today I can also confirm that we will release a further three million masks for national distribution over the coming days as a one-off boost to immediate supply. This will be distributed among iwi, social services groups and community foodbanks in centres and regions where there is public transport.

"It will take time for people to adapt. Not everyone will have a face-covering ready for the Monday morning commute but pretty quickly we will see face coverings become commonplace on public transport," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning that Democratic rival Joe Biden would set America on a path to socialism and ...

Avinash Pande to chair Congress screening committee for Bihar Assembly polls

Congress has set up a screening committee for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. All India Congress Committee AICC General Secretary Avinash Pande will be the Chairman of the committee while Devender Yadav and Qazi Nizamuddin are members, a...

In 'law-and-order' speech, U.S. Vice President Pence warns against Biden win

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, asserting that Democratic rival Joe Biden would set America on a path to socialism an...

Australia COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly two months

Australias Victoria state - epicentre of the nations second wave of COVID-19 infections - reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months, buoying hopes a lockdown of nearly 5 million people has contained spread of the vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020