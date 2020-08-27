Germany eyes extension of major events ban until Dec. 31 - draft document
Germany has managed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared with some other large European countries, but the number of new daily cases has been rising since early July and has accelerated in recent weeks. Some state politicians have criticised that rules currently vary from state to state, while others argue that it should be left up to state governments to set rules based on local infection rates.Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:21 IST
Germany may extend a ban on major events until at least the end of the year as part of a package of measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, a draft document showed on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with state leaders.
The ban on events such as concerts, sporting events, and festivals is currently set to run out at the end of October. Germany has managed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared with some other large European countries, but the number of new daily cases has been rising since early July and has accelerated in recent weeks.
Some state politicians have criticized that rules currently vary from state to state, while others argue that it should be left up to state governments to set rules based on local infection rates. The proposal that Merkel and the state leaders are due to discuss later on Thursday also includes a limit on private gatherings to 50 people in restaurants and similar venues and to 25 people in homes.
It also calls for a minimum fine of 50 euros ($59) for failing to wear a mask where it is mandatory.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Angela Merkel
- European
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Germany says Russian COVID-19 vaccine has not been sufficiently tested
Women's international cricket returns with T20 game between Germany and Austria
Scholz pick helps Germany's Social Democrats to surpass Greens in polls
Germany's Bund yields hits new highs before euro zone industrial production data
Germany records biggest jump in new coronavirus cases since early May