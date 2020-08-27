Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany eyes extension of major events ban until Dec. 31 - draft document

Germany has managed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared with some other large European countries, but the number of new daily cases has been rising since early July and has accelerated in recent weeks. Some state politicians have criticised that rules currently vary from state to state, while others argue that it should be left up to state governments to set rules based on local infection rates.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:21 IST
Germany eyes extension of major events ban until Dec. 31 - draft document
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Germany may extend a ban on major events until at least the end of the year as part of a package of measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, a draft document showed on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with state leaders.

The ban on events such as concerts, sporting events, and festivals is currently set to run out at the end of October. Germany has managed to keep the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low compared with some other large European countries, but the number of new daily cases has been rising since early July and has accelerated in recent weeks.

Some state politicians have criticized that rules currently vary from state to state, while others argue that it should be left up to state governments to set rules based on local infection rates. The proposal that Merkel and the state leaders are due to discuss later on Thursday also includes a limit on private gatherings to 50 people in restaurants and similar venues and to 25 people in homes.

It also calls for a minimum fine of 50 euros ($59) for failing to wear a mask where it is mandatory.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We share workers: Chinese factories redeploy staff to weather pandemic blow

When the government of the south China city of Zhongshan heard that watchmaker Kam Yuen Group was furloughing more than 100 workers, it brokered a deal to shift the surplus staff to another manufacturer - a growing practiceThe arrangement w...

Hockey player Akashdeep Singh 'extremely delighted' after being selected for Arjuna Award

Indian Mens Hockey team forward Akashdeep Singh said that he is extremely delighted and honoured after the player got selected for this years Arjuna Award. I am extremely delighted and honoured to be conferred with the Arjuna Award. I would...

White House is mulling options to prevent airline furloughs

The White House is considering whether it can take action to prevent thousands of job losses in the airline industry a month before the election if it cannot reach a deal with Congress on a broader package of additional pandemic relief. Pre...

Death toll due to flash floods in Afghanistan rises to 110

Flash floods that broke out in several provinces of the country in the last 24 hours killed over 110 people and left 150 wounded. The death toll of victims due to the flood in the Parwan province stands at 85 and 110 wounded, according to l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020