Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary PM Orban's cabinet chief quarantined over coronavirus

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief has been quarantined until he tests negative for the coronavirus, after attending a private event last Saturday where a participant tested positive, Orban's office said. The first test on cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas was negative, the office said in a statement on state news agency MTI on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:09 IST
Hungary PM Orban's cabinet chief quarantined over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief has been quarantined until he tests negative for the coronavirus, after attending a private event last Saturday where a participant tested positive, Orban's office said.

The first test on cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas was negative, the office said in a statement on state news agency MTI on Thursday. A state secretary working in Orban's office, Balazs Orban, has also been quarantined since Wednesday. The office said Gulyas could leave quarantine and attend a government meeting on Friday only if his second test proves negative.

The governing Fidesz party's director of communications, Istvan Hollik, announced on his official Facebook page that he had tested positive. Hollik was one of the organizers of an event where Orban was supposed to speak on Friday. The event was cancelled on Wednesday, according to its official page.

The government is expected to discuss new restrictions due to a rising number of infections, flagged by Orban last week. Hungary recorded 91 new infections on Thursday, the highest figure since April, with total cases at 5,379. Hungary had 614 deaths caused by the disease.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armed forces committed to hand-hold domestic defence industry: Gen Rawat

Indias armed forces are committed to hand-hold the domestic industry in developing next generation military platforms and equipment to make the country self reliant in defence manufacturing, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Th...

Google supports EMEA retailers to accelerate their business recovery

Google on Thursday kicked off Accelerating Retail, a month of activities dedicated to helping retailers, regardless of their sizes, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa MEA accelerate their business recovery, both online and offline and ad...

Director Mahesh Manjrekar receives Rs 35-crore extortion call, accused arrested

Bollywood director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has received an extortion call from a person, claiming to be a member from the underworld don Abu Salem gang, said Mumbai Police. However, the anti-extortion cell has arrested the accused who was tr...

Being selected for Pakistan is 'dream come true': Haider Ali

19-year-old Haider Ali has said that being selected in Pakistans squad for the T20I series against England is nothing but a dream come true. Ali had made headlines over the course of the 2019-20 season on the back of his dazzling stroke pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020