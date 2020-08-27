Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* China said that the end to a partnership on a vaccine between Chinese firm CanSino Biologics and Canada is unrelated to diplomatic relations between the countries. * Argentina posted a record daily rise of 10,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 370,188.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:28 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Global COVID-19 cases topped 24 million, as per a Reuters tally, with India reporting a record daily jump of more than 75,000 infections. Even as the United States continues to report the biggest caseload, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people that were exposed to the virus but showed no symptoms may not need to be tested.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea was investigating a new outbreak among roughly 28 people in an apartment block in Seoul, as it reported the biggest daily rise in infections since March.

* A Chinese government offer to test all Hong Kong residents is meeting scepticism from the city's medical community and public. * India reported a record daily jump of 75,760 infections, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million. Deaths rose by 1,023, pushing the toll to 60,472.

* Australia's Victoria state — epicentre of the nation's second wave of COVID-19 infections — reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months. EUROPE

* Germany may extend a ban on major events until at least the end of the year, a draft document showed. * The French prime minister said the government must move fast to head off a deadly new wave, while a presentation by the health minister suggested new vaccines could be available from the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.

* Phil Hogan quit as the EU's Trade Commissioner after days of pressure over allegations he breached COVID-19 guidelines during a trip to his native Ireland. AMERICAS

* Republicans in the U.S. Congress are working on a narrow coronavirus stimulus bill that could be circulated to rank-and-file lawmakers as soon as this week, according to a CNBC report. * China said that the end to a partnership on a vaccine between Chinese firm CanSino Biologics and Canada is unrelated to diplomatic relations between the countries.

* Argentina posted a record daily rise of 10,550 confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 370,188. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Gaza will remain in lockdown at least until Sunday, health officials said after reporting two deaths and 26 COVID-19 cases in the first public outbreak of the disease in the blockaded Palestinian enclave. * Doctors employed by Kenya's Nairobi County government resumed work following a six-day strike over delayed salaries and a lack of protective equipment when handling patients who may have COVID-19, a union official said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Clinical diagnostics company Novacyt,, one of many healthcare companies whose shares have surged during the pandemic, launched a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and common winter diseases.

* Abbott Laboratories said it won U.S. marketing authorization for a coronavirus portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Switzerland's economy shrank by 8.2% in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year, as the pandemic triggered the worst quarterly downturn in 40 years. * Japan's government upgraded its view on exports and output in August for the second straight month as global demand slowly improves, but authorities cautioned conditions were still severe.

* Mexico's economy in the second quarter contracted the most since the Great Depression, despite a partial recovery in June. (Compiled by Sarah Morland, Linda Pasquini, Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V; Edited by Hugh Lawson, Shounak Dasgupta and Tomasz Janowski)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armed forces committed to hand-hold domestic defence industry: Gen Rawat

Indias armed forces are committed to hand-hold the domestic industry in developing next generation military platforms and equipment to make the country self reliant in defence manufacturing, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Th...

Google supports EMEA retailers to accelerate their business recovery

Google on Thursday kicked off Accelerating Retail, a month of activities dedicated to helping retailers, regardless of their sizes, in Europe, the Middle East and Africa MEA accelerate their business recovery, both online and offline and ad...

Director Mahesh Manjrekar receives Rs 35-crore extortion call, accused arrested

Bollywood director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has received an extortion call from a person, claiming to be a member from the underworld don Abu Salem gang, said Mumbai Police. However, the anti-extortion cell has arrested the accused who was tr...

Being selected for Pakistan is 'dream come true': Haider Ali

19-year-old Haider Ali has said that being selected in Pakistans squad for the T20I series against England is nothing but a dream come true. Ali had made headlines over the course of the 2019-20 season on the back of his dazzling stroke pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020