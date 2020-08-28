Recoveries exceed actives cases of COVID-19 by more than 18 lakh; case fatality drops to 1.82 pc

Left Menu
As on date, the country has 1,723 DCHs, 3,883 DCHCs and 11,689 CCCs with a total of 15,89,105 isolation beds, 2,17,128 oxygen-supported beds and 57,380 ICU beds. A record single-day spike of 77,266 infections in a day, pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 33,87,500 on Friday, while the death-toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:42 IST
The effectiveness of the Centre's 'test, track and treat' approach is reflected in the progress on the COVID-19 recovery front and the reduction in fatality rate, the government said on Friday, highlighting that recoveries exceed active cases by over 18 lakh as on date. The Union health ministry pointed out that in the past five months, More than three/fourth of COVID-19 cases have recovered and less than one/fourth are active now.

"Effective treatment of positive cases has resulted in a progressively dipping COVID case fatality rate, which is pegged at 1.82 per cent as on date," the ministry said. The number of recoveries is nearly 3.5 times the active cases of coronavirus infection currently, it said.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from home isolation and hospitals, India's COVID-19 recoveries is nearing 26 lakh. With a total of 60,177 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, the recoveries have surged to 25,83,948 and the recovery rate has reached 76.28 per cent.

"Higher number of recoveries has led to a constantly growing difference between recoveries and active cases. Crossing 18 lakhs, the difference stands at 18,41,925 today," the ministry said. The Union government has adopted a graded and evolving strategic response to COVID management in India within the larger evolving global context.

The early focus on surveillance and contact-tracing through house-to-house survey was continuously strengthened with increase in testing for ensuring early identification of positive cases. This has ensured prompt isolation of the confirmed positive cases either in supervised home care for the mild and moderate ones or in hospitals in case of those exhibiting critical symptoms, the ministry said.

The Centre has led the country-wide response and management with steady ramping up of hospital infrastructure through the three-tiered dedicated COVID facilities — Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCHs) with ICU bed, ventilators etc.,for critical care management; Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHCs) with oxygen beds and doctor on call facility and COVID Care Centres (CCCs) with isolation beds. As on date, the country has 1,723 DCHs, 3,883 DCHCs and 11,689 CCCs with a total of 15,89,105 isolation beds, 2,17,128 oxygen-supported beds and 57,380 ICU beds.

