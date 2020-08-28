Malaysia extends coronavirus movement curbs until end-2020
Malaysia will continue with certain movement control restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus until Dec. 31, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday. Large gatherings are banned and international borders remain closed. In a televised address, Muhyiddin said while the Southeast Asian nation had the virus under control, the spread of the virus globally meant "it will be a long time before our country is free from the dangers of COVID-19.".Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:59 IST
Malaysia will continue with certain movement control restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus until Dec. 31, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday. Malaysia has seen a significant decline in the number of virus cases, reporting only 10 new cases on Friday. It has gradually reopened nearly all businesses, but with social distancing protocols. Large gatherings are banned and international borders remain closed.
In a televised address, Muhyiddin said while the Southeast Asian nation had the virus under control, the spread of the virus globally meant "it will be a long time before our country is free from the dangers of COVID-19.". The economy has shown positive signs of recovery, he added.
