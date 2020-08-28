Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Double lockdown': COVID-19 adds to blockaded Gaza's despair

But Israel says the restrictions on Gaza imposed by itself and Egypt are because of the security threat posed by Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organisation. Compounding the concerns, Gaza health authorities now fear the virus may have entered before Monday's first reported case in the general population.

Reuters | Gaza | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:47 IST
'Double lockdown': COVID-19 adds to blockaded Gaza's despair

On a deserted beachfront in a newly locked-down Gaza, fishermen look impotently at the Mediterranean waters they can no longer access under two separate bans - one by Israel and the other by Hamas police imposing COVID-19 restrictions.

In a narrow coastal enclave that is home to 2 million Palestinians, the 40 km coastline in normal times provides an important food source, and employment for 4,000 fishermen. But old politics and new pandemic combined to leave the territory's fish markets virtually empty on Friday, when they would usually be packed on the busiest day of the week with Palestinians buying fresh sea bream and sardines.

The enforced fishing layoff began on Aug. 16 when Israel tightened its long-standing blockade of Gaza, grounding boats after an increase in incendiary balloons flown from Gaza into Israel by supporters of militant groups in what Israel deemed a "continued violation of security stability". Fishermen Sakher Miqdad says his industry now faces a "double lockdown".

"We were banned from the sea because of the occupation, and a week later because of the coronavirus. Now we are (jobless)," said Miqdad outside his home in Beach refugee camp. Humanitarian organisations fear COVID-19 could be devastating on densely packed Gaza, whose isolation so far spared it from the worst of the pandemic.

According to the World Food Programme, even before the virus more than two thirds of Gazans were "food insecure", citing the blockade as a key factor. But Israel says the restrictions on Gaza imposed by itself and Egypt are because of the security threat posed by Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organisation.

Compounding the concerns, Gaza health authorities now fear the virus may have entered before Monday's first reported case in the general population. "The situation is Gaza is very worrying, especially since 70 percent of the population are refugees and they live in overcrowded camps, with often inadequate living conditions," said Dr Ayadil Saparbekov, head of the WHO's Health Emergencies Team in the Palestinian Territories.

He said the Gaza health authorities thought the virus entered Gaza "maybe in early August," but said that was so far an assumption "which I don't want to confirm or to dismiss." (Additional reporting by Mohammad Salem, Mohammad Shana and Abed Shana Editing by Rami Ayyub, Stephen Farrell and Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura govt suspends neighbourhood classes

The Tripura government on Friday decided to suspend neighbourhood classes following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. An order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar said, in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the neighbo...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 94,668; death toll mounts to 456

Odisha reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 3,682 more people, including 218 jail inmates and staffers, tested positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll ...

Former Central African Republic interim leader to run in December poll

Former Central Africa Republics transitional leader Catherine Samba-Panza, who guided the country from 2014 to 2016, has declared she will challenge incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera in the Dec. 27 election. Samba-Panza, 64, who...

Motor Racing-New owners but business as usual for former F1 champions Williams

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams has said she will remain in charge at the former Formula One champions for the time being after the team was sold to new owners last week.For the moment its business as usual, nothing changes i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020