Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt tells private hospitals to reserve 10 per cent beds for Covid patients

Odisha on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,682 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 94,668. "All private hospitals having 30 beds or more shall designate a minimum of 10 per cent of all beds to be reserved for COVID patients with an option to convert the entire hospital as a COVID hospital," a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:52 IST
Odisha govt tells private hospitals to reserve 10 per cent beds for Covid patients
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Odisha government on Friday made it mandatory for all private hospital and nursing homes having minimum 30 beds, to reserve 10 per cent of beds for coronavirus patients, an official said. Odisha on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,682 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 94,668.

"All private hospitals having 30 beds or more shall designate a minimum of 10 per cent of all beds to be reserved for COVID patients with an option to convert the entire hospital as a COVID hospital," a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said. Such reserved beds must include appropriate numbers of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID patients.

The notification said that private hospitals and nursing homes will have to intimate the Collectors and District Magistrates of the district concerned and the state level authorized officer for data updating. They will have to appoint one Authorised Medical Officer who will coordinate with state authorities, it said. The government has created many dedicated COVID Care Centres, Dedicated COVID Health Centres and Dedicated COVID Hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

"However, looking at the present scenario of positive case detection, the state will need more number of Dedicated COVID Health centres and Dedicated COVID Hospitals," it said. The government also issued a fresh guideline where it said that all asymptomatic or mild cases shall be sent to institutional quarantine/home isolation or any paid Covid care centre run by the private hospital.

Private hospitals must have separate fever clinics and facility for isolation of suspected cases. When the suspected cases come out to be positive they should be shifted to the COVID beds provided the patient wants to take the services of the hospital on payment of fees. "Only those patients who want to pay on their own or covered under their own insurance shall be treated in the hospital. No reimbursement or payment of any kind towards treatment of such patient will be made by the government," the notification made it clear.

It said the hospital must provide all possible treatment as per the guidelines for management of COVID-19 patients issued by the Ministry of Health. The staff managing the patients shall take utmost care and preventive measures so that they themselves do not contract the disease. They will work for 14 days and go for quarantine for another 14 days after which they can again come back to patient duty.

All the tests must be done at the approved rate notified by the government and the hospital will charge reasonable fees from patients and refrain from collecting exorbitant fees, failing which strict action will be taken against the hospital, the notification said. The institution will develop a mechanism for collection of bill amounts on a day to day basis so that a lump sum amount never remains pending. Dead body disposal shall be done as per the state and Central government guidelines.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok influencers say 'everybody is going to take a big hit'

In a luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills, young TikTok influencers bounced around on a bright sunny morning this week trying out new ideas for zany short form videos that they hope will go viral. Theyre also feeling concerned about their ...

UP BJP appoints new regional chiefs

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party appointed new chiefs for six regions of the state on Friday. The party has appointed Mohit Beniwal as president of the western region, Rajnikant Maheshwari of Braj region, Manvendra Singh of Kanpur regi...

Govt to ensure potato retail price for consumers at Rs 25/kg

The West Bengal government on Friday said it has directed potato traders to ensure that the retail price of the tuber is brought down to Rs 25 a kg from Rs 32-34 a kg prevailing now. The state government in a meeting of the potato trade bod...

Adani Enterprises promoters pledge 5 lakh shares to SBICAP Trustee

Adani Enterprises on Friday said its promoter SB Adani Family Trust has pledged 5 lakh shares of the firm in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd for security against borrowing of Rs 500 crore from SBI. The shares were held by Gautam S Adan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020