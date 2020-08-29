Canada extends international travel ban to Sept. 30
Canada extended a measure barring most foreign travelers from entering the country amid continued efforts to limit the introduction and spread of the coronavirus, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday on Twitter. The extension to Sept. 30 applies to foreign travelers entering Canada from outside the United States.Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:04 IST
Canada extended a measure barring most foreign travelers from entering the country amid continued efforts to limit the introduction and spread of the coronavirus, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Friday on Twitter.
The extension to Sept. 30 applies to foreign travelers entering Canada from outside the United States. Canada has a separate agreement for border crossings with the United States, which is in place until Sept. 21.
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Bill Blair
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Indians can fly with valid visa to UK, US, Canada, UAE under air bubble agreement
BLS International Services Ltd accredited by Government of Canada
U.S., Canada set to extend ban on non-essential travel -sources
SPECIAL REPORT-Almost Home: COVID-19 ensnares elderly ICE detainee from Canada
Canada says 'reasonable worst case scenario' of coronavirus would swamp healthcare system