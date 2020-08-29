Nagpur records 921 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 27,015

As many as 921 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Saturday, raising the caseload in the region to 27,015, an official said. Apart from this, 1,112 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, the official said.

The number of recoveries now stand at 16,967, while 9,069 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, he said. With the death of 33 COVID-19 patients, the toll in the district has reached 979, the official added.