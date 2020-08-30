Brazil coronavirus deaths rise above 120,000
Brazil has registered another 758 novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 41,350 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. However, daily new cases and deaths have begun to stabilize in recent weeks.Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-08-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 03:48 IST
Brazil has registered another 758 novel coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 41,350 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The nation has now registered 120,262 coronavirus deaths and 3,846,153 confirmed cases.
In terms of total deaths, Brazil is the hardest hit country in the world outside of the United States. However, daily new cases and deaths have begun to stabilize in recent weeks.
