1 more COVID-19 death in HP's Kangra

One more person died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, taking the district's death toll to eight, officials said on Sunday

A 63-year-old woman, who was under treatment at Tanda Medical College after testing positive for coronavirus on August 22, died on Sunday, said Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, Gurdarshan Gupta

He said the patient, a resident of Badsar in Hamirpur, had an ovarian tumour and was in an isolation ward.