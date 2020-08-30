Left Menu
Development News Edition

FDA commissioner says willing to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine - FT

He said the safest way for the vaccine to be available for use before the end of Phase Three trials, which involve thousands of patients and can take years, would be by issuing an emergency authorization for use by certain groups rather than a blanket approval, the FT reported.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:25 IST
FDA commissioner says willing to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine - FT
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as saying in an interview published on Sunday.

Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA Commissioner, said his agency was prepared to authorize a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials were complete, as long as officials are convinced that the benefits outweigh the risks, the newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/3b8Uq8I. Without providing evidence, U.S. President Donald Trump last Saturday accused members of a so-called "deep state" working within the FDA of complicating efforts to test COVID-19 vaccines in order to delay results until after the Nov. 3 presidential election.

A day later, the FDA gave "emergency use authorization" of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients. "Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full approval," Hahn told the FT, adding that his decisions will not be made because of political pressure.

"This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision," Hahn said, according to the report. He said the safest way for the vaccine to be available for use before the end of Phase Three trials, which involve thousands of patients and can take years, would be by issuing an emergency authorization for use by certain groups rather than a blanket approval, the FT reported.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Congress behaving as business house competing against Facebook: BJP

After Congress wrote two letters to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and made charges against its operations in India, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday taunted Congress and said that the party is...

AAP, SAD demand CBI probe into alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam

The AAP and SAD in Punjab on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam in which cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsots name figures. Both the parties also questioned Chief Minister Amarinder S...

Increased testing, opening economy, complacency among people behind COVID-19 case surge: Experts

The surge in coronavirus infections in India can be attributed to increased testing on one hand and opening of the economy on the other accompanied by complacency among people towards following COVID-appropriate behaviour, experts have said...

Soccer-FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess', says Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has described the Football Associations handling of Harry Maguire as a mess after the Manchester United captain was found guilty of various charges following a brawl in Mykonos. Defender Maguire was initi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020