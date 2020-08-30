Left Menu
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 case tally rises to 31,346; four die

With 23 new cases, the infection count in rural areas of Ahmedabad district increased to 1,782, officials said, adding that the number of recoveries rose to 1,642 with 23 patients being discharged in the day. Out of 1,427 beds available in 59 private hospitals requisitioned by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, 884 beds are occupied and 543 are vacant.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:17 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 169 to 31,346 on Sunday, Gujarat health department said. With four fatalities, the death toll in the district went up to 1,728, it said.

A total of 164 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 26,234, the department said in a statement. Of the 169 new infections, 146 cases were reported from the city and 23 from rural areas, it added.

All the four deaths occurred in the city, the department said. With 23 new cases, the infection count in rural areas of Ahmedabad district increased to 1,782, officials said, adding that the number of recoveries rose to 1,642 with 23 patients being discharged in the day.

Out of 1,427 beds available in 59 private hospitals requisitioned by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, 884 beds are occupied and 543 are vacant. 208 out of 578 beds in isolation wards of these hospitals are vacant.

Also, out of 121 beds in ICUs with ventilators, 75 beds are occupied and 46 vacant, as perthe data..

