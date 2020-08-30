Left Menu
Pondy Health Minister cleans toilet in COVID hospital after complaints of lack of maintenance

The Minister who has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 in the union territory had received complaints from relatives of COVID-19 patients that toilets in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) hospital in Kadirkamam were not clean. During his visit to the hospital accompanied by teams of Health department officials on Saturday, he saw for himself the poor maintenance and swung into action for a clean-up.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:49 IST
Pondy Health Minister cleans toilet in COVID hospital after complaints of lack of maintenance
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@malladi4people)

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao took it upon himself the task of cleaning a toilet in a government-run hospital here after complaints about its poor maintenance came to fore. The Minister who has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 in the union territory had received complaints from relatives of COVID-19 patients that toilets in the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) hospital in Kadirkamam were not clean.

During his visit to the hospital accompanied by teams of Health department officials on Saturday, he saw for himself the poor maintenance and swung into action for a clean-up. The Minister wore personal protective equipment while doing the cleaning work. The video of him cleaning the toilet went viral on social media.

He asked the sanitary workers to keep the premises clean. Seeing the Minister taking up cleaning work, one of the sanitary workers rushed towards him and requested him to hand over the brush to her as she would do the work.

The IGGMC hospital is a facility designated by the ICMR to take care of coronavirus patients. Rao had been regularly visiting the hospital to ensure that there was no room for any deficiency in service.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy praised Rao for his efforts to ensure that Puducherry was free from the pandemic at the earliest.

