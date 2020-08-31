Health News Roundup: Jordan reports its highest daily tally; Global COIVD cases surpass 25 million and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the pandemic.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Jordan reports its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak, the health ministry said. The country's total number of confirmed infections now stands at 1,966, with 15 deaths, since the first case surfaced in early March, according to the health ministry.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases in the COVID-19 pandemic. The data showed steady global growth as the disease's epicentre shifts again, with India taking centre stage from the United States and Latin America.

Brazil tourist spot Fernando de Noronha bets on COVID-19 immunity in novel strategy

Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago 220 miles (354 km) off Brazil's northeastern coast famous for abundant sea life, pristine beaches and dramatic mountainsides rising above the coast, is trying a novel method for fighting the coronavirus. Only tourists who have already had COVID-19 and recovered will be allowed onto the island chain, according to statements released by local and state governments over the past week.

France shows steady growth in new coronavirus cases

France reported 5,413 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, slightly down from the 5,453 seen on Saturday. The health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 30,606 from 30,602 reported on Saturday.

COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy: Mexico courts allies across ideological spectrum

Mexico is pressing ahead with an effort to forge COVID-19 vaccine alliances across a wide ideological spectrum of countries from France to Cuba as a World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine initiative will fall short of its needs. Mexico joined in early June the WHO's global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of next year and ensure "equitable access."

U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 1,006 to 182,149

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 1,006 to 182,149 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday, reporting a total of 5,934,824 cases, an increase of 44,292 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 29 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/3gHkB7H)

AstraZeneca diabetes drug improves survival in kidney disease patients study shows

AstraZeneca said its Farxiga drug improved survival chances for patients suffering from kidney disease, underscoring the medicine's role outside its established field of diabetes. The British drugmaker said Farxiga was shown in a study to cut the risk of dying from any cause for people suffering from chronic kidney disease by 31% when compared to a group on placebo.

U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed six million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently reported record one-day increases in new cases while Montana and Idaho are seeing record numbers of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

FDA commissioner says willing to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine: FT

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to fast-track a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, the Financial Times reported him as saying in an interview published on Sunday. Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA Commissioner, said his agency was prepared to authorize a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials were complete, as long as officials are convinced that the benefits outweigh the risks, the newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/3b8Uq8I.