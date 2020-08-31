In-charge of COVID hospital in Deoria succumbs to virus

In-charge of COVID hospital in Deoria succumbs to virusPTI | Deoria | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:27 IST
A doctor in-charge of a COVID-19 facility here died after contracting the virus, officials said on Monday
Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Alok Pandey, said that Dr. Rajiv Ranjan had tested positive for coronavirus on August 19 and was admitted to the Gorakhpur Medical College where he died late on Sunday
Dr Ranjan, who was posted at the Community Health Centre in Rudrapur, was made in-charge of the COVID-19 hospital in March.
