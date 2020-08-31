Left Menu
Azerbaijan extends some coronavirus restrictions until Sept. 30

30 after a further rise in the number of infections, the government said on Saturday. Azerbaijan, which saw a daily increase of coronavirus cases of between 130 and 180 in the past several weeks, will reopen museums and exhibition halls from Sept.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:30 IST
Azerbaijan extends some coronavirus restrictions until Sept. 30
Representative image

Azerbaijan has extended some coronavirus lockdown restrictions, including the closure of its borders, until Sept. 30 after a further rise in the number of infections, the government said on Saturday.

Azerbaijan, which saw a daily increase of coronavirus cases of between 130 and 180 in the past several weeks, will reopen museums and exhibition halls from Sept. 1, the government said. But shopping malls will remain closed and public transport will be limited, while the ban on travelling between the regions remains in place, the government said.

Azerbaijan introduced measures to stem the coronavirus on March 24 and has extended them several times. The South Caucasus country of about 10 million people had registered 35,986 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 527 deaths as of Saturday.

