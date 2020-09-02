Ukraine reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

Ukraine reports record daily rise in coronavirus casesReuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:29 IST
Ukraine registered a record 2,495 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the national security council said on Wednesday, up from a previous record of 2,481 cases.
Ukraine has imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases.
It has so far reported a total of 125,798 infections.