Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virtual schooling in pandemic sharpens divide for Bolivia's poor

For Sergio Meruvia, a 15-year-old student in Bolivia, staying up to date with school means selling hand sanitizer on the street to help pay for the expensive internet services his family now needs to continue his classes.

Reuters | La Paz | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:30 IST
Virtual schooling in pandemic sharpens divide for Bolivia's poor

For Sergio Meruvia, a 15-year-old student in Bolivia, staying up to date with school means selling hand sanitizer on the street to help pay for the expensive internet services his family now needs to continue his classes. Meruvia is one of 3 million students enrolled in virtual classes in the South American nation, according to UNESCO data, as schools stay closed for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This dependence on pricey, yet often unreliable, internet services means families living in poverty have an even bigger financial burden to maintain their children's education.

The new era of virtual learning shines a spotlight on the deep disparity between Bolivia's rich and poor. Only about 40% of Bolivians - and only 3% in rural areas- have internet access, according to data by Bolivia's telecoms authority. Bolivia is considered one of the most dire countries in the region for internet access in households with children, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which also names El Salvador, Paraguay and Peru.

"It is very different," said Meruvia, who attends a public school in a poor neighborhood in La Paz, the capital. "Some teachers cannot express themselves well because they do not have good internet or some who are older do not know how to handle their cell phones." Patricia Kattan, whose two daughters are enrolled in private school, had to purchase several expensive pieces of equipment to keep up with the demands of virtual learning.

"We had to invest in an extra computer with a webcam and headphones for each because we're in an apartment and each one needs their own desk and privacy in order have good use of the classes," Kattan said. Bridging the digital divide has been a topic of debate among lawmakers since schools were ordered to remain closed.

"Education cannot be closed down, so mechanisms must immediately be activated for virtual classes and for the government to comply with its constitutional mandate to guarantee the right to education," Víctor Ramírez, a senator from the MAS political party, told Reuters.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Passenger trains, inter-district bus services will commence from Sept 7 in TN: CM Palaniswami

Inter-district bus transport and passenger train services within Tamil Nadu would be permitted from September 7, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday, a day after large-scale relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown curbs came into e...

SC dismisses bail plea of boy accused of murdering 7-year-old at pvt school in Gurgaon

New Delhi, Sep 2 PT The Supreme Court Wednesday junked the bail plea of a boy accused of killing a 7-year-old boy at a private school in Gurgaon. A three judge bench headed by Justice R F Nariman dismissed the plea which had challenged the ...

Govt not running away from debate; ready to discuss all issues decided by biz advisory committee: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Govt not running away from debate ready to discuss all issues decided by biz advisory committee Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi....

IL&FS gets NCLT approval for sale of education assets

The National Company Law Tribunal NCLT has approved the sale of education assets of debt-ridden ILFS to Lexington Equity Holdings Ltd LEHL. A two-member Mumbai bench of the NCLT approved the sale of ILFSs 73.69 per cent stake in Schoolnet I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020