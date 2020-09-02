Left Menu
Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,509 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,79,569, read a bulletin from the Delhi Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:58 IST
Delhi reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases,19 deaths today
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,509 COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,79,569, read a bulletin from the Delhi Government. The bulletin further stated that there are 16,502 active cases in the national capital.

As many as 1,858 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated taking the cumulative to 1,58,586 today. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 4,481 after 19 people succumbed to the highly contagious virus on Wednesday.

The bulletin further informed that as many as 7,870 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 20,965 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today. The total number of samples tested in the national capital so far stands at 16,36,518. Delhi's test per million stands at 86,132, the Delhi Government's bulletin further stated.

Delhi's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stands at 88.31 per cent, informed Delhi Chief Minister's office on Wednesday. A total of 8,407 patients are in home isolation while 5,586 patients have been hospitalised, the CMO further informed. So far, India has reported 37,69,524 COVID-19 cases with 66,333 deaths after reporting 78,357 new cases and1,045 new deaths due to the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

