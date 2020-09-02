Chandigarh introduces COVID-19 help desk for patients in home isolation

The Chandigarh administration has introduced a COVID-19 'help desk' to regularly monitor the health of the virus-infected people who are in home isolation. The administration has set up this special help desk due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

As per the officials, the doctors of the Director of Health service are always on alert to tackle the situation and provide assistance to COVID-19 patients. Yashpal Garg, CEO, Housing Board and Chairman of Help Desk told ANI, "The desk has been functioning for the past 15 days. We contact people who are under home isolation and provide them with requisite support."

"The help desk is working between 10 am to 5 pm and the desk even provide help to COVID patients after office hours," Garg added. There are 4,550 positive cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh including 1,939 active cases. (ANI)