Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt SOPs on exams: Containment zone staff, students disallowed; mask, health declaration mandatory

The students from coronavirus containment zones shall be given an opportunity to take the physical exam through other means or educational institutions shall arrange their papers at a later date, it said. Also, only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall, the SOPs stated, adding wearing face cover/mask is mandatory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:11 IST
Govt SOPs on exams: Containment zone staff, students disallowed; mask, health declaration mandatory

Disallowing staff and students from containment zones, making mask and a health self-declaration mandatory, and entry only for asymptomatic people are among the key measures in the Union Health Ministry's latest guidelines on conducting exams safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Standard Operating Procedures issued Wednesday, the invigilator for for pen and paper-based tests will sanitise his/her hands before distributing question papers and answer sheets and the examinees will also do the same before receiving or handing back these materials.

"Use of spit/saliva for counting and distributing sheets shall not be allowed," the SOPs stated. The collection and packing of the answer sheets will involve sanitisation of the hands at every stage. The answer sheets will preferably be opened up after 72 hours have elapsed post collection, the document recommend.

Staff at high risk such as older employees, pregnant women and those with underlying diseases shall not be deployed for invigilation or conduct of examination, it said. They should preferably be deployed in tasks not requiring direct contact with the students, it stated. For online or computer-based exams, the systems shall be disinfected using alcohol wipes before and after the test and record of all exam functionaries and examinees should be maintained for future reference and traceability, it said. The students from coronavirus containment zones shall be given an opportunity to take the physical exam through other means or educational institutions shall arrange their papers at a later date, it said.

Also, only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall, the SOPs stated, adding wearing face cover/mask is mandatory. Authorities concerned should plan out the examination schedule in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding at any examination center on any day, it stated. Only those examination centers which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function, it said. Appropriate arrangements for face covers/masks, hand-sanitiser, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution etc. shall be made by universities, educational institutions, examination authorities or centers to the staff as well as students, it said. "Exam functionary and examinees may also submit self-declaration about health status at the time of entrance to the examination center. Such self-declaration form may be circulated at the time of issue of admit tickets," the guidelines said. If any examination functionary/examinee fails to meet the self-declaration criteria, they shall not be allowed entry, the SOPs underlined. Entrances of examination centres should have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions, it said. The guidelines mention that the examination center should have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic.

A symptomatic candidate should be referred to the nearest health center and given an opportunity to take the exam through other means or the when the student is declared fit, it said. However, if the student insists on taking the examination, he may be allowed to do so at a separate isolation room, it said. “The permission in such cases shall be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities." Students should also be given prior information on what they should carry, which includes exam related documents (admit card, ID card etc), face mask, water bottle, hand sanitizer etc. Keeping in view the physical distancing norms, institutions should have adequate room capacity to ensure proper seating arrangement for examination.

Bags, books or mobiles should not be allowed in the examination center, the SOPs said, adding examinees will be escorted in batches to the allotted examination hall. Frisking of examinees, if needed, shall be undertaken after thermal screening, they said, adding personnel involved in frisking shall wear triple layer medical masks and gloves. Seating arrangement should be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained, the guidelines said, adding institutions may adopt contactless processes like OR code, online forms, digital signatures for the examination, it said. If any transportation is arranged by educational institutions conducting examinations, proper sanitization of buses/other transport vehicles shall be ensured. Examination hall and other common areas shall be sanitised each time before and after examination and effective and frequent sanitation within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas, the SOPs said.

Cleaning and regular disinfection using 1% sodium hypochlorite of frequently touched surfaces is mandatory, the SOPs stated. In case of a suspect case or a person developing symptoms during the exam, the ministry said the person should be placed in a room or area where they are isolated from others.

"If symptoms deteriorate, inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive," the guidelines stated. “Examination centres are frequented by a large number of students (as well as their parents) and staff till the entire duration of the exam and therefore, it's vital to plan and conduct these examinations, while following specific preventive measures," the ministry said..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, Germany says

A critic of President Vladimir Putin who fell into a coma in Russia and is being treated in Berlin was attacked with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday. Tests conducted at a German military ...

Isha, Akash Ambani, Byju Raveendran debut on Fortune's '40 Under 40' influencer list

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis twin children Isha and Akash, and edtech startup Byjus founder Byju Raveendran are among the Indians who have debuted on Fortunes 40 Under 40 list of influential people around the globe. Stating that the coronavir...

Kumaraswamy alleges drug mafia money used for toppling JDS- Cong government

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that certain MLAs took money from the drug mafia to bring down the JDS-Congress coalition government headed by him last year. He also claimed that some people part of the ...

Dutch health authorities report 734 new coronavirus cases

Dutch health authorities on Wednesday reported 734 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the largest one-day total since mid-August.The Netherlands Institute for Health RIVM reported the numbers in a daily update. On Tuesday the RIVMs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020