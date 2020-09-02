Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 infections in Europe are back to levels seen in March when the outbreak began its peak phase there, the head of the European Union's public health agency said, meanwhile the British government re-imposed local restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:13 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 infections in Europe are back to levels seen in March when the outbreak began its peak phase there, the head of the European Union's public health agency said, meanwhile the British government re-imposed local restrictions on parts of the Greater Manchester area in northern England, the latest in a series of abrupt reversals.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The first shots of British drug maker AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine could be on the market by the end of 2020, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

* European Union states could buy potential COVID-19 vaccines through a procurement scheme co-led by the World Health Organization, the EU Commission said in what appears to be a change in position. * Greece recorded its first coronavirus case in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos.

* Germany will not need another national lockdown over the winter to keep the coronavirus under control despite rising infections, Health Minister said. * Ukraine registered a record 2,495 new cases and 51 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

* The Czech Republic's chief public health officer has tested positive for the new coronavirus. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong said it would relax some restrictions but would cancel the annual firework display to mark China's national day on Oct. 1 for a second year in a row. * More than 40% of new cases in South Korea are being found in people over the age of 60, health authorities said.

* Australia's most-populous state reported the biggest daily jump in infections in two weeks but said there were no plans to cancel the New Year fireworks show over Sydney Harbour. * Japan is considering offering the coronavirus vaccine for free to all citizens, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.

AMERICAS * U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a phone call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday that "serious differences" remain between Democrats and the White House over the coronavirus relief legislation.

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a sweeping nationwide order temporarily halting millions of U.S. renters from being evicted. * Brazil's national tally of infections approached 4 million, while in Mexico, total cases surpassed 600,000.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa's auditor general said that some of the money in its 500 billion rand ($30 billion) COVID-19 relief package may have been fraudulently paid to improper beneficiaries.

* The United Arab Emirates recorded over 700 new infections on Wednesday, its highest daily increase in more than three months. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European health regulator said it was evaluating Taw Pharma's branded steroidal drug dexamethasone as a potential COVID-19 treatment. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will organize meetings with independent group of experts to review data of vaccine candidates and advice the agency.

* Treating critically ill patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20%, an analysis of seven international trials found, prompting the World Health Organisation to update its advice on treatment. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global stocks gained to hit an intraday record on Wednesday as investors looked to improving economic data and anticipation that Washington would be able to provide more stimulus to support the recovery from coronavirus lockdowns. * India is facing potential delays in the harvest of its massive sugarcane crop, threatening supply worldwide, as millions of migrant workers may be scared to travel due to the novel coronavirus.

* Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as virus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by William Maclean)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania, Estonia push for EU sanctions on Lukashenko - diplomats

Lithuania and Estonia have asked fellow EU nations to blacklist Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko when the bloc imposes sanctions on the former Soviet republic over a disputed election and a crackdown on protests, diplomatic sources sa...

Hospital: Poison could cause long-term effects for Navalny

The Berlin hospital treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he remains in a serious condition though the symptoms of his poisoning are declining. Navalny was admitted to the Charite hospital on Aug. 22. The hospital said Wedn...

Reports: Saints RB Kamara practices as contract, trade talks resume

Alvin Kamara returned to practice with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday amid reports the two sides are talking about a contract extension. Josina Anderson also reported Tuesday that a trade involving Kamara remains possible if a team off...

Soccer-Man United sign Ajax midfielder Van de Beek on five-year deal

Manchester United have signed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax Amsterdam with the Dutch international signing a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Britis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020