Greece imposes negative COVID-19 test rule for visiting Russians

Greece will require visitors from Russia to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country between Sept. 7 and Sept. 21, its civil aviation authority said on Wednesday. Under a new advisory, Russian citizens will need to have the test up to 72 hours before their arrival.

Greece also said that only up to 500 people from Russia would be allowed to land at the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion per week during the period in question. Health authorities reported 233 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, raising the total number to 10,757. Another two people died of illness related to the novel coranavirus, with total fatalities reaching 273.