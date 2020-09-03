Soccer-Czech squad staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
A member of the Czech Republic national team staff has tested positive for COVID-19, two days before a Nations League match away to Slovakia, the country's football association (FACR) said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 02:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 02:53 IST
A member of the Czech Republic national team staff has tested positive for COVID-19, two days before a Nations League match away to Slovakia, the country's football association (FACR) said on Wednesday. The infected person has "immediately left the team hotel and entered quarantine", the statement said, while the rest of the players and staff were re-tested and all returned negative results.

The team's trip to Slovakia was put back by one day until Thursday. The Czech Republic visit Slovakia in a League B Group 2 match on Friday and host Scotland three days later.

This month's Nations League matches are the first competitive internationals in Europe since November, with subsequent games having been postponed or cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. UEFA has warned that positive COVID-19 tests may result in groups of players or entire teams being placed into quarantine, depending on the decision of local authorities.

Teams need a minimum of 13 players for a match to go ahead but could lose by walkover if it cannot be played, with the final decision laying with UEFA's disciplinary committee. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

