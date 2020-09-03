Left Menu
India reaches another peak of highest single-day recoveries, says Health Ministry

India has registered the highest recoveries in a single day with 68,584 COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged in the last 24 hours, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India has registered the highest recoveries in a single day with 68,584 COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged in the last 24 hours, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday. A press statement from MoHFW said, "Matching the achievement of highest single tests of more than 11.7 lakh in the last 24 hours, India has scaled another peak of success. India has registered the highest recoveries in a single day. 68,584 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a surge in the total number of recovered patients which is nearly 30 lakh (2,970,492)."

With this, India's Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has crossed 77 per cent (77.09%). The number of recovered patients has outpaced the active cases (8,15,538) by more than 21.5 lakh, said the press statement. The recovered patients have increased to more than 3.6 times the active cases, as on date. The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 21.16 per cent of the total positive cases, the statement read.

The Ministry said that focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgradation of clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients by active technical guidance through tele-consultation sessions of AIIMS, New Delhi, use of steroids and anti-coagulants have together resulted in seamless efficient patient management. These measures have ensured that India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average (3.3 per cent). Witnessing a decline every day, it stands at 1.75 per cent today, it said.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload past 38-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released on Thursday. The cumulative death toll reached 67,376 after 1,043 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus cases in the country stand at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases and 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated cases. (ANI)

