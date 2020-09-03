Left Menu
Goa: Meet held to streamline response time to treat COVID-19

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday chaired an emergency meeting of doctors to further streamline response time to treat COVID-19 patients at Goa Medical College and Hospital.

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday chaired an emergency meeting of doctors to further streamline response time to treat COVID-19 patients at Goa Medical College and Hospital. The GMCH has reserved four of its wards to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Taking to Twitter, Rane said, "We are working on improvising our protocols and standard operating procedures to strengthen our fight against COVID-19. Additionally, the team is also working towards treating interstitial pneumonia caused due to COVID-19, since it is very complex in nature, it is important to treat it at the right time." The minister also pointed out that spreading awareness about the infection has become crucial and campaigns will be conducted to inform the public about symptoms of the disease, he said.

The meeting was attended by health secretary Nila Mohanan, dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar among other officials..

