New Zealand PM says to retain coronavirus measures across country until mid-Sept

New Zealand PM says to retain coronavirus measures across country until mid-SeptReuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 06:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 06:51 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that the country's current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic would be retained until mid-September.
The largest city, Auckland, will remain on alert level 2.5, while the rest of the country will be on alert level 2.0, Ardern told a news conference. The settings would be reviewed on Sept 14, she said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jacinda Ardern
- New Zealand
- Auckland
- COVID-19