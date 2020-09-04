Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000 - health ministry

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises above 22,000 - health ministryReuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:11 IST
Iran's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044 health ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772
Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.
