Pune jumbo hospital admissions halted due to 'manpower crunch'

The civic administration in Pune has stopped admitting patients at the newly-created COVID-19 jumbo hospital in the city as of now due to "shortage of manpower" there, a top official said on Friday. On Wednesday, a reporter of a Marathi new channel died at this facility, set up on the premises of the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP) allegedly as he did not get a cardiac ambulance on time.

Following his death, there were allegations about mismanagement at the jumbo hospital. Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar had sought issuance of show-cause notices to the agencies operating the facility. "We have stopped the admission of patients at the jumbo COVID-19 hospital as of now," Kumar told PTI.

He attributed the decision to the shortage of manpower at the centre. After the death of the journalist, Kumar had paid a visit to the jumbo facility and held a review meeting with the personnel of the Lifeline Hospitals Services, which operates the facility, and AAA Healthcare, its consultant. He pointed out that the required strength of medical experts and staff was not available at the 800-bed hospital.

Kumar had also written a letter to the commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), asking him to issue show-cause notices to the concerned agencies..