AP adds 10K plus COVID-19 cases; Tally zooms to 4.76 lakh

The virulent spread of coronavirus saw Andhra Pradesh adding over 1.04 lakh fresh cases since August 26 as the state reported more than 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row on Friday. The infection positivity rate rocketed to 12.02 per cent much higher than the national average of 8.43 per cent as 10,776 new cases were added in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, taking the overall tally to 4,76,506, the latest COVID-19 bulletin said.

Precisely 1,04,867 cases were added in ten days, the fastest spike so far. The last 24 hours also saw 12,334 COVID-19 patients getting cured and discharged from hospitals, the second highest so far after 12,750 on August 1.

Consequently, the number of active cases slid marginally by 1,634 to 1,02,067, pushing the overall recovery rate to 77.68 per cent. The state also reported 76 new casualties, according to the bulletin.

Two more districts in the state Chittoor and West Godavari went past the 40,000-mark in total COVID-19 cases on a day three districts registered new cases in excess of 1,200 each..