362 new cases take Nanded COVID-19 count past 8k, toll 257

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nanded in Maharashtra reached 8,212 after 362 cases were detected on Friday, while the death toll increased by six to touch 257, an official said. The district has 2,698 active cases, while 5,203 people have been discharged so far, he added.

Nanded Collector Vipin Itankar told PTI that 2,500 people were being tested per day, which may be a reason for high number of cases being detected. The mortality rate is around two per cent over the past 15 days, he added.