UK records 1,940 new daily COVID cases; highest since May 30

UK records 1,940 new daily COVID cases; highest since May 30Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:43 IST
The United Kingdom recorded 1,940 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest since May 30, health officials said on Friday.
Daily case numbers had been rising at about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- COVID-19