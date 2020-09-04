3,447 new cases of coronavirus found in Pune district

Pune district reported 3,447 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,84,516, a health official said on Friday. The death toll reached 4,416 with 83 new fatalities, he added.

"Of the 3,447 cases, 1,617 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 1,02,076 patients. However, 1,830 patients were also discharged from the hospitals. "With 1,005 new cases the count in Pimpri Chinchwad now stands at 53,289," he added.