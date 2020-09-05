Czech Republic sees 700 new cases for 1st time

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has continued to surge in the Czech Republic, surpassing 700 for the first time. The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached a record of 798 new confirmed cases on Friday.

The announcement comes after the country registered over 600 cases the previous two days, also records at the time. Health authorities have already imposed new restrictive measures in the Czech capital, reacting to the spike. Starting on Wednesday, it is mandatory again to wear face masks in stores and shopping malls. At the same time, bars, restaurants and nightclubs have to be closed from midnight to 6 am.

The Czech Republic has had 27,249 cases, including 429 deaths..