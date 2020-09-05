Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt sets rates for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

It was decided that patients can voluntarily pay bills, fully or partially, at designated hospitals which are treating free of cost at the moment. A target has been set that 3600 oxygen beds and 564 ICU beds would be added for coronavirus treatment till October 31, which will increases such beds to 11,710 and 2,488 respectively, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:27 IST
MP govt sets rates for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday decided that private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients could charge only 40 per cent more than rates prevalent in the time before the outbreak. It was also decided that patients being treated at private COVID-19 designated hospitals, which are authorised and in contract with the government, can voluntarily pay their bills.

Such hospitals are currently treating patients free of cost. After a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to review the coronavirus situation, Minister for Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang informed that there was some confusion about bills being raised by private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

"It was decided in the meeting that private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients can charge bills on the basis of rates fixed before February this year. They can charge maximum 40 per cent more than the pre-February rates. Say, they were charging Rs 100 in February, then they can charge Rs 140 now," he said. It was decided that patients can voluntarily pay bills, fully or partially, at designated hospitals which are treating free of cost at the moment.

A target has been set that 3600 oxygen beds and 564 ICU beds would be added for coronavirus treatment till October 31, which will increases such beds to 11,710 and 2,488 respectively, he said. Sarang said upto 40 per cent of patients, especially those who are asymptomatic, have been kept in home isolation.

The minister further said command control centres, with ambulance and doctor round the clock, were being set up in every district to monitor the health of those in home isolation. It was also decided that samples of COVID-19 tests will not be collected from homes now on, and people will have to visit fever clinics for such tests, he added.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ranking of states based on implementation of Business Reform Action Plan for the year 2019

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and Corporate Affairs on Saturday announced the 4th edition of Business Reform Action Plan BRAP ranking of states. The announcements were made in the august presence of Piyush Goyal, Minister of Ra...

West Bengal reports 3,042 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths

West Bengal has reported 3,042 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, taking the total number of cases here to 1,74,659, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. Out of 1,74,659 cases, 1,50,801 people have been discharged after recovering...

HC directs HP govt to frame transparent policy for employees to avoid unnecessary litigation

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday directed the state government to frame and adopt a transparent policy for avoiding unnecessary litigation among the employees and the state. Taking serious note of the states sluggish approach in ...

Report: Watson, Texans agree to massive four-year extension

Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than 175 million, ESPN reported Saturday. The total deal is valued at 177.54 million and includes 111 million in guaranteed money, ES...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020