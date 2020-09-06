COVID-19: Health Ministry rushes central teams to Punjab, Chandigarh

With a record spike in new coronavirus cases in the country, which on Sunday became the world's second most COVID-affected country, the Union health ministry rushed teams to Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh, which has seen a surge in cases and fatalities. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) decided to rush central teams to assist the assist the State/UT in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID-19 patients with the aim to reduce mortality and save lives.

They shall also guide the State/UT in effectively addressing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up. "The two-member teams will comprise of a Community Medicine expert from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, and an epidemiologist from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The team will be stationed for ten days to provide extended guidance in managing COVID-19," the minister said in a statement.

Punjab has reported a total of 60,013 cases, whereas it has 15,731 active Cases, on date. It has registered 1739 deaths. The Testing Per Million (TPM) figure for the State is 37,546 (India's average figure is 34,593.1 at present). With 4.97 per cent, it hovers at the lower spectrum of cumulative positivity.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh is reporting 2,095 active cases whereas its cumulative cases stand at 5,268. Testing Per Million and cumulative positivity stand at 38,054 and 11.99 per cent, respectively. The Centre is actively supporting the States/UTs that are seeing a sudden surge in the number of COVID cases and those that are reporting high mortality by deputing multi-sectoral Central teams.

On August 31, Health Ministry rushed central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. The teams interact with the field authorities to get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them. (ANI)