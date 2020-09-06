Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt allows water tourism to resume with 50 pc capacity

Boat operators will also need to maintain a record of visitors and tourists, including their names, contact numbers, address, body temperature and Aadhaar card number, he said. They are also directed to sanitise their boats and other equipment after every use, and entry on a boat club campus without a mask will not be allowed, the official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:34 IST
MP govt allows water tourism to resume with 50 pc capacity

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday allowed resumption of water tourism in the state with 50 per cent capacity and asked boat and cruise operators to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Water tourism activities in the state were shut since March when the lockdown was enforced to curb the spread of the deadly viral infection.

"Boats and cruises used for tourism and water sports at various locations in Madhya Pradesh can now be run with 50 per cent of the total capacity of tourists," state tourism department's principal secretary Shivshekhar Shukla said in a statement. Boat operators and their staff will need to undergo regular medical check-ups and submit self-declaration forms that if found infected with coronavirus, they will immediately inform the local administration and management, he said.

Guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will have to be followed during the operation of water sports facilities, he said. Boat operators will also need to maintain a record of visitors and tourists, including their names, contact numbers, address, body temperature and Aadhaar card number, he said.

They are also directed to sanitise their boats and other equipment after every use, and entry on a boat club campus without a mask will not be allowed, the official said. All those present on the boat club campus will need to follow the social distancing norms, he said.

Visitors will be allowed entry in the boat club through paperless tickets, he added. There are nearly a dozen water tourism spots in the state, including in Bhopal, Hanuwantia (Khandwa), Tawa dam (Hoshangabad), Bargi dam (Jabalpur), Sailani island (Khandwa), Orchha (Niwari) among others, tourism department officials said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

deGrom hopes for rare win as Mets host Phillies

A win by a New York Mets starting pitcher can be a rare sight, a feeling Jacob deGrom is quite familiar with at times. The Mets will send deGrom to the mound Sunday afternoon looking for an even rarer second straight win by a New York start...

Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, according to a report of the state water resources department. The state recorded 474.37 mm rain...

To curb suicidal tendencies, MP hosp sets up patient-kin meet

Jabalpur MP, Sept 6 PTIThe Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital NSCBMCH in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has established live interaction with families to curb depression and suicidal tendencies among COVID-19 patients. The...

UK ready for Australia-style rules if can't do EU trade deal - Raab

This week is the moment of reckoning in trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union and if one cannot be agreed London is ready to adopt less open trade terms with the bloc, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. All the UK is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020